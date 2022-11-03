Endorsements at Glance

NATIONAL RACES
CONGRESS
Senate
Ron Wyden (D, I), incumbent
U.S. Representative, 4th District
Val Hoyle (D, Working Families)
U.S. Representative, 5th District
Jamie McLeod-Skinner (D, I, WF)
STATE RACES
Governor
Tina Kotek (D, WF)
Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries (nonpartisan)
Christina Stephenson
LEGISLATURE
State Senate
4th District
Floyd Prozanski (D, R)
6th District
Ashley Pelton (D, I)
7th District
James Manning Jr. (D, WF)
State House
7th District
John Lively, (D, I), incumbent
8th District
Paul Holvey (D), incumbent
9th District
Jerry Rust (D)
12th District
Michelle Emmons (D, I)
13th District
Nancy Nathanson (D, I)
14th District
Julie Fahey (D, WF), incumbent
State Ballot Measures
• Measure 111. State must ensure affordable health care access, balanced against requirement to fund schools, other essential services, YES.
• Measure 112. Removes language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, YES.
• Measure 113. Legislators with 10 unexcused absences from floor sessions disqualified from holding next term of office, YES.
• Measure 114. Requires permit to acquire firearms; police maintain permit/firearm database; criminally prohibits certain ammunition magazines, YES.
Judge of the Circuit Court (nonpartisan)
2nd District, Position 11
Beatrice Grace, incumbent
LANE COUNTY
Lane County Commissioner, West Lane, Position 1 (nonpartisan)
Dawn Lesley
East Commissioner Position 5 (nonpartisan)
Heather Buch
• Lane County, Investment in county parks, water access, restoration of natural areas, YES.
Lane County Assessor (nonpartisan)
Mary Vuksich-Shafer
SPRINGFIELD
Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon
• City of Springfield, Renews 5-Year Local Option Levy for Jail & Police Services,YES.
EUGENE
• City of Eugene, Bonds Funding Street Repair and Walking, Biking, Safety, Tree Projects, YES.
Eugene City Council candidates running unopposed in the general election:
Alan Zelenka, Ward 3
Jennifer Yeh, Ward 4
Greg Evans, Ward 6.
EWEB Board Member At-Large: Mindy Schlossberg
EWEB Wards 4 & 5: John H. Brown
OTHER LOCAL MEASURES
Measures prohibiting psilocybin-related businesses within the cities of Creswell, Cottage Grove, Junction City and Dunes City, and a measure for a temporary ban on psilocybin service centers and manufacturing products in Coburg. NO.