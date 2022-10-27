Best Bowling alley for upscale food

Lane 25 1166 State Hwy 99 N. 541-688-9904. EntertainmentEugene.com.

If bowling brings to mind cheap hot dogs and watery beer, leave those notions behind at Lane 25, my staff pick for the best place for grownups to go bowling. Located in the Gilbert Center on Highway 99 in the same shopping complex as Strike City Lanes, Lane 25 is Eugene’s only 21-and-over bowling alley. It’s a place for mid-size private business parties, special events and gatherings, date nights, adult birthday parties or just a night out, according to Eric Gilbert, whose family owns the business.

The big draw at Lane 25, though, is the menu. Forget stale nachos and try artisan pizza or a grass-fed burger, among other options, with 36 rotating taps of beer, wine and cider. According to Gilbert, the Lane 25 formula is what many bowling alleys are doing across the country. “We always have a bunch of beer on tap. We always try to have really good food, and the space is cool inside,” Gilbert says. As well as bowling, there’s a shuffleboard table with pinball and a fireplace. Best of all, Gilbert adds, there’s no obnoxious music or little kids bowling next to you.