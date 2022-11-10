Before we say anything about the loss of the opinion page and staff at The Register-Guard, please stop unsubscribing from the daily. We at Eugene Weekly like being an alt weekly and dropping an F-bomb from time to time, and if the RG dies, do you really want us to go mainstream? We were saddened to see announcements on social media that part-time opinion page editor Brendan O’Meara quit, editor Michelle Maxwell and environment reporter Adam Duvernay have left the paper and breaking news reporter Louis Krauss is heading for a journalism job in the Midwest.

• When the federal holiday that is now Veterans Day was established in 1938 it was known as Armistice Day, a day marking the end of World War I, then known as The Great War. It was a day dedicated to the cause of world peace. That’s something to think about if you are one of the folks having a relaxing day off on Friday, Nov. 11.

• Eugene Weekly, like other news sources in town, is looking to fill the gaps, and one thing we will not stop featuring is local opinion! We love being Local and Vocal (heck, we’ve been there, you can even buy the T-shirt). Please feel free to contribute to EW to support that effort and help us print more pages. You can also make a tax-deductible donation to our nonprofit Twin Rivers Institute for Press Support to fund us and locally owned papers. Finally, you can support the Weekly without leaving the comfort of your couch by getting a subscription. Find more info and merch at Support.EugeneWeekly.com.

• As the weather turns cold and Egan Warming Centers open their doors, we urge you to volunteer there and support their work keeping the unhoused warm on cold nights. We also thank our generous readers who year after year have dropped off clothing, socks, warm hats and more for White Bird Clinic’s Drive to Stay Warm. We are collecting again this year, so please feel free to drop warm, clean items off at 1251 Lincoln Street.

• Duck women’s and men’s basketball teams are off to a promising start. The women, led by veteran guards Endyia Rogers and Te-Hina Paopao, thumped Northwestern in their opening game, proving that the Wildcats may steal the University of Oregon’s president, but they can’t hoop with the Ducks. Frosh Grace VanSlooten was impressive in her debut, racking up 20 points. The Duck men rolled over outmatched Florida A&M. Senior Will Richardson should provide leadership, stability and scoring. The coaches of both squads have shown they can lead a team deep into the Big Dance, so it should be a couple of fun seasons to watch.

• There’s nothing more rock ‘n’ roll than bleeding at a show. But why not do it in a way that addresses our blood shortage? Bloodworks NW is teaming up with the national live music advocate nonprofit Black Frets to host free concerts that also encourage people to give blood. And at 8 pm Tuesday, Nov. 15, Eugene’s WOW Hall will have one heck of a free concert, featuring up-and-coming indie artists: Illuminati Hotties, which plays the self-described “tender-punk” and has captured the hearts of the indie scene; Enumclaw, who’s reminiscent of ’90s Britpop groups Oasis and Blur; and Eliza McLamb, a singer-songwriter whose music and lyrics make melancholy feel beautiful. This is a show indie fans can’t miss and to attend you must RSVP through Bloodworks NW’s website, so while you’re on the site, consider scheduling a blood donation appointment — trust us, it doesn’t hurt.

• If you live in Eugene and are anywhere near the University of Oregon Duck Store, then you’ve encountered Frog (aka David Miller), the seller of joke books. Portland has noticed him, too: The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Sunday, Nov. 6 edition featured Frog and his 114 books in its “Books” section. They also did a story on UO English professor Mat Johnson in the same section. Johnson has written screenplays for the Apple TV + series Manhunt, and is writing for a TV miniseries based on Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher for Netflix. Johnson’s latest book, Invisible Things: A Novel, was released in June and is available at local bookstores.

• About 1,000 students, ranging from elementary school to college, saw the Día de Los Muertos/Day of the Dead Show at Maude Kerns Art Center from Oct. 14 to Nov. 4. This was the 29th time the art center offered the show, and we’re expecting the 30th year to be even bigger. It’s a great cross-cultural show offered to Lane County and its growing Latino/a/x population, and the gift shop is amazing. We’re marking our calendars for next year.