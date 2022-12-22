City Council Afraid To Put Natural Gas To Vote

There was a survey showing 75 percent of Eugene wants natural gas. Some on the City Council don’t want the public to be able to overrule them.

If we were a loving family, and we all came together and said, “Hey, we need natural gas. When it is cold, electricity gets you only to 30 percent efficiency when heating a home in winter, whereas natural gas has a 95 percent efficiency, which reduces your costs.”

We, the people, vote for all kinds of things, including the president of the U.S. If the City Council can’t put this to a vote, why are they overruling us?

What does a family do? Family comes together, and the majority rules. But family is even better. Not only does a family make the best choices, it also mitigates each person’s needs to the best possible way, so that they are loved and cared for.

If the city councilors behaved as a family, they would mitigate everything. And that is love. City councilors, put this to the vote and mitigate to the best we can, so that we can live in peace and harmony, like a family would do.

Bill Northrup

Eugene