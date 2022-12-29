Yes, Dems Are Slimy, Too

When my mailbox was being stuffed with expensive 8 1/2 x 11-inch glossy Oregon Democratic Party campaign literature the week before last November’s election, I asked myself, “How do they pay for all this stuff?”

Well, it now appears that the Oregon Democratic Party surreptitiously received a $500,000 campaign donation from Sam Bankman-Fried’s (Sam “Bankster Fraud’s”) now collapsed FTX criminal crypto financial outfit. Funny how things work out sometimes, isn’t it?

In any case, given the above regarding recent Democratic Party campaign literature and the distribution of Oregon state voter demographics, it seems to me that when Tina Kotek is inaugurated in 2023 she will become the governor of Planned Parenthood and the bourgeoisie of Multnomah and Lane counties.

I can hardly wait.

Steven Johnston

Creswell