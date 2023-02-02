“Girls, I’m going to Harvard,” Elle Woods says to her sorority sisters in the iconic 2001 film Legally Blonde. As former president of Delta Nu with a degree in fashion merchandising, Elle takes on the challenge of law school in hopes of winning back her ex-boyfriend, Warner. Little does she know, law school was just the right place for her. New and old friends help Elle overcome stereotypes and sexism in this next chapter of her life. And most importantly, her Chihuahua, Bruiser Woods, stands by her through it all. Legally Blonde started as a novel by Amanda Brown, which was adapted into a movie starring Reese Witherspoon and spawned sequels. Finally, it became a Broadway musical. Legally Blonde, The Musical, opens Feb. 3 for a three-day run at the Hult Center. The traveling production stars Hannah Bonnett as Elle and Aathaven Tharmarajah, a 23-year-old actor, plays Emmett, Elle’s new love interest in the Eugene production. He says, when the characters Elle and Emmett start to connect and the song “Take it Like a Man” plays in Act II, it’s his favorite part of the show. “It’s a really cute moment,” Tharmarajah adds.

Legally Blonde, The Musical, runs at the Hult Center for the Performing Arts Feb. 3, 4 and 5. Tickets at HultCenter.org. — Brianna Murschel