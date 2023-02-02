The Eugene City Council voted Jan. 31 to go ahead with the purchase of the EWEB building on the riverfront. Is the council finally going to get a home of its own nearly a decade after tearing down its last brick and mortar building? Or is it Groundhog Day? Read all about it at EugeneWeekly.com, and if you like keeping up with our online news, arts and opinion, subscribe to our newsletters at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter.

• For you sportsball fans, the Super Bowl is Feb. 12, and for those of you who raise an eyebrow at the whole men-smashing-into-each-other thing, Encircle Films is offering a one-night only showing of the documentary film Behind the Shield: the Power and Politics of the NFL 6:30 pm Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Broadway Metro. The film “traces how the NFL, under the guise of ‘sticking to sports,’ has promoted wars, militarism and nationalism; glorified reactionary ideas about manhood and gender roles; normalized systemic racism, corporate greed and crony capitalism; and helped vilify challenges to the dominant order as ‘unpatriotic’ and inappropriately ‘political,’’’ according to the blurb from BroadwayMetro.com, where you can buy tickets.

• OK, Boomers, it’s time for the Millennials at City Club of Eugene. “They’re All Grown Up: How Millennials are Shaping the Present and Future of Business, Politics and Culture,” is noon Feb. 3 at the Maple Room at Inn at the Fifth, 205 E. 6th Avenue. Watch online at Eugene City Club Facebook or listen on the air 7 pm Monday, Feb. 6, on KLCC, 89.7 FM. Speakers are Lyndsie Leech, Eugene city councilor; Briae Lewis, Corvallis city councilor, and Alyssa Powell, marketing strategist at Oregon Community Credit Union.

• The Friends of Eugene Public Library are working hard to get ready for their annual Book Sale at Lane Events Center April 15 and 16, but we hear donations of books are down compared to before COVID. How about digging through your book pile and donating to a good cause? The Book Sale is a major fundraiser supporting the library’s free Summer Reading programs for children and teens. Books can be dropped off at the Downtown Library (parking garage), the Rite-Aid next to the Sheldon Branch or at the Petersen Barn Community Center. Or if your stack is too big, the Friends can pick them up. More info at FriendsEugeneLibrary.org/donate-books.

• Since 2007, Govinda’s Vegetarian Buffet has been a Eugene staple for affordable, healthy plant-based meals. Sadly, the restaurant closed in November, another restaurant loss to Eugene’s foodie community. Owner David Minor said in a GoFundMe post that he retired to take care of his wife, Josine Minor (aka Harirani devi dasi), who suffered three strokes and had undergone brain surgery. Visit GoFundMe.com/f/hariranis-helpers for more information and to donate.

• Also in food news, in last week’s story about restaurants affected by COVID, we referred to one fundraiser for Cornbread Café, but there were actually two — one was for the café and one was by and for the Springfield employees. Both fundraisers have wrapped up, but you can still support Cornbread’s vegan offerings by getting your comfort food at its 1290 W. 7th Avenue location or via courier, check CornbreadCafe.com.