Did you know you can subscribe to Eugene Weekly and get our printed pages in your hot little hands each week? Just call the office at 541-484-0519 or send your name, address and a check to Eugene Weekly, 1251 Lincoln St., Eugene, OR 97401. Prices are $90 for a year, $50 for six months and $30 for three months. Feel free to toss in a little extra to help keep your favorite rag printing! You can also email Office@EugeneWeeky.com for more info or hop on Support.EugeneWeekly.com.

• A grateful thumbs up to the volunteers who have been opening up the Egan Warming Centers this cold and wet winter. More volunteers are always needed, and you can find out more at SVDP.us. A reader once told us that Eugene is a really caring place. Is that an accurate description? Let us know at Editor@EugeneWeekly.com.

• Congresswoman Val Hoyle spoke to a crowded City Club of Eugene meeting Friday, Feb. 25, opening with her humorous “goal” in D.C. — not to get lost going from her office to committee rooms and other places where she should be. She is hopeful that she can work with both Republicans and Democrats, and Hoyle calls the “attack on public education one of the most serious issues in our country.” Another goal, she said, is to get Democratic control of the House, Senate and presidency in 2024.

• We are thrilled that EWEB is taking out the Leaburg Dam and freeing part of our McKenzie River. And we applaud the world’s largest dam removal project, which is taking four dams off the Klamath River to our south. What dams can we remove next? Winchester Dam on the North Umpqua kills wild salmon and steelhead and should come down. Do we need the Fall Creek Dam, which blocks returning Chinook salmon from reaching miles of prime spawning grounds?

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP

• A reader in Cottage Grove writes in response to our call for Black History Month news that she saw this in her Cottage Grove Presbyterian Church bulletin: “As reparation for using ‘Negro spirituals’ in our worship for years without paying the originators of that music for its use, during Black History Month our church is collecting an offering for this year’s Presbyterian Historically Black College/University: Stillman College, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.” Our reader tells us, “I’m really proud that this is happening. About time we practiced the ethical integrity the Christian faith claims we support.” What other work is being done year-round to right historical wrongs?