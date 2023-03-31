Life In 10-Minute Slices

A flurry of changing sets and quick, concise storylines is set to begin at Oregon Contemporary Theatre.

NW10 Festival: Buckle Up!, the annual festival of 10-minute plays now in its 15th year, gets underway March 31 with eight plays by Oregon playwrights, three from the Eugene-Springfield area, that touch upon various slices of life.

A Density of Thought by Portland-based playwright Timothy Krause leads off the performance, followed by Mourning Henry IV by Hannah Teryn of Medford, She Who Watches by Eugene playwright Nancy West and Dominant Species by Cameron Jackson, another Eugene playwright.

TINDER DATE, from Portland playwright and former University of Oregon student Meg Schenk, opens the second half of the program, followed by Silence S’il Vous Plaît!, a play from Ken Henry, who resides in the tiny Clatsop County town of Gearhart.

The program concludes with a play from Bend playwright Sara Freedman (Heirloom) and A Blue Hydrangea by Eric Braman of Springfield.

On Sunday, April 9, at the conclusion of that day’s matinee performance and of the two-week run of the festival, OCT will host a talkback session with several of the playwrights. The public is invited to attend.

NW10 Festival: Buckle Up! is March 31 through April 9 at Oregon Contemporary Theatre, 194 W. Broadway. Ticket and time information is at OCTheatre.org.