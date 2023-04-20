Oregon Country Fair announces 2023 Entertainment Lineup

Oregon Country Fair folks revealed their 2023 entertainment lineup today. Yep, they announced on 4/20.
Can’t read the tiny type on the announcement image? We have you covered. Below is the full lineup text.
2023 OCF Entertainment Lineup
LP Giobbi (Dead House set)
The Eights featuring Nicki Bluhm and Holly Bowling
Ashleigh Flynn and the Riveters
STOUT
The Steele Family Band
La Familia Gutiérrez Son Jarocho (from Veracruz, Mexico)
Gypsy Moon
Adam East & Kris Deelane
Mothra (featuring a former EW intern, not that we’re bragging.)
Sequel
RCA
The Chris Chandler and Paul Benoit Show
Steel Wool
Bindaas
Torin Frost and the Patterns of Saturn
Grace Rowland (of The Deer)
Robin Jackson & the Caravan with Kathryn Claire
I-chéle and the Circle D’light
Johnny Franco and his Real Brother Dom
Ratie D and Friends
Johanna Beekman and Bhaki Love Kirtan
Bon Bon Vivant
¡Chiringa!
Fremont Players
In the Dance Pavilion
Dirty Faerie Drag Show
Countercurrent Contra
Sanibonani: Hello How Are You?
Heather Christie and Vir McCoy
Salseros (salsa/bachata)
Ecstatic Dance with Levi Banner
Vaudeville/Circus/Comedy
Bellini Family Circus with Mildred Hodittle
The Fighting Instruments of Karma
Leapin’ Louie Goes to War! with Michelle Alany and the Mystics
Mud Bay Jugglers with the Fauxhemians
The Royale Famille DuCaniveaux
Stage Left Show: Chaos in the Kitchen
UMO Ensemble, Physical theater
On the Caravan Stage
The Bedouin Spice Orchestra & The Caravan Stage Dancers
Espacio Flamenco
Spoken Word
Aimee Ringle/Singing in Paradise
Camille Cole
Celestina Meow
DanceSafe
David Turner
Devin Jones
Dr. Atomic’s Medicine Show
Drag Story Time
Edelic
Fooble the Dragon
Gina Gratza Jay Hogan
Jaya Lakshmi Kirtan and Sacred Song
JYL
Kemy J
Kids Open Mic
Kym Trippsmith
LGBTQ+ Storytelling Panel
Motivational Hip Hop with Kemy J
Nicolle Merrill
Onyi
Paul Magid
Seth Milstein and Temple The Bard‘s Comedy at OCF
Spoken Word Poetry Showcase
The Courage Checklist Podcast
The Storytelling Smorgasbord featuring The Stonecutters Union (whose members include now and former EW writers)
Tzula Propp
Mo and Z
Youth Wisdom Panel
In the WorkItshop:
Bette Plass “Adaptive Yoga”
Sound Bath with Thomas Schroyer
Nia with Emily Rome
South African Gumboot Dance and Buckets
Merry Mystics “Chakra Shenanigans”
Johanna “Free Your Souls Voice Playshop”
Heather Christie “Embody Song”
Joseph Chang “What is good dancing?”
Sound Bath with Thomas Schroyer
Shamanic Breathwork with Levi Banner
On the YouthStage
Ras Gabriel and Joe Ginet’
StarryRootz
Ridgeline Ukulele Extravaganza
Uncle-B, Auntie-E, & J-Dog
Tai Shan
Garden Critter Academy Puppets
Inian Moon
Linda Yapp the Lemon Drop Fairy
Merry Mystics
Gonzo Repair & Reclamation Collective
Ambiance on the Path
Calliope Circus
Chicken Little
CirqueSanity
Diva Galactika
Frick Frack Blackjack
Jonny Hahn
Kwaziwai Marimba
Last Gasp Sweep Band
The MySilly Yum Uprising!
Ooey Gooey Duo
Peachi the Dragon Parade
Playground Sports
Risk of Change
The Truthbadors!