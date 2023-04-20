Oregon Country Fair announces 2023 Entertainment Lineup

Oregon Country Fair folks revealed their 2023 entertainment lineup today. Yep, they announced on 4/20.

Can’t read the tiny type on the announcement image? We have you covered. Below is the full lineup text.

2023 OCF Entertainment Lineup

Celisse

LP Giobbi (Dead House set)

Shook Twins

The Eights featuring Nicki Bluhm and Holly Bowling

Sister Carol

Ashleigh Flynn and the Riveters

Sia Tolno and Afro Dead

STOUT

Holly Bowling

Anna Moss and the Nightshades

The Steele Family Band

La Familia Gutiérrez Son Jarocho (from Veracruz, Mexico)

Glitterfox

Reb and the Good News

The AM (Acoustic Minds)

Jerry Joseph

Gypsy Moon

Adam East & Kris Deelane

Alcyon Massive

Brian QTN

Mothra (featuring a former EW intern, not that we’re bragging.)

Sequel

Family Mystic

Connectarine

Jim Page

Olive Klug

RCA

Solovox

The Chris Chandler and Paul Benoit Show

Steel Wool

Saloon Ensemble

Bindaas

The Great Bingo Revival

SageCrow The Flock

Joanne Rand

Sweet N’ Juicy

Torin Frost and the Patterns of Saturn

KT & the Love Notes

Grace Rowland (of The Deer)

Robin Jackson & the Caravan with Kathryn Claire

I-chéle and the Circle D’light

Johnny Franco and his Real Brother Dom

Cuchulain

Plaedo

Ratie D and Friends

Johanna Beekman and Bhaki Love Kirtan

Afrobeta

Kudana

Trashcan Joe

Jet Black Pearl

Ukeladies

Bon Bon Vivant

¡Chiringa!

Fremont Players

In the Dance Pavilion

Jai Ho Dance Party

Dirty Faerie Drag Show

Ramblxr

Bright Heart Circus

Johanna Beekman: Lullaby Yoga

Countercurrent Contra

Sanibonani: Hello How Are You?

Heather Christie and Vir McCoy

Salseros (salsa/bachata)

Coalescence Ecstatic Dance

Ecstatic Dance with Levi Banner

Vaudeville/Circus/Comedy

Artis the Spoonman

Bellini Family Circus with Mildred Hodittle

CirqueSanity!

The Fighting Instruments of Karma

Girl Circus

Haute Trash Fashion Show

JuggleMania

Leapin’ Louie Goes to War! with Michelle Alany and the Mystics

Rose City Circus

Mud Bay Jugglers with the Fauxhemians

New Old Time Chautauqua

The Royale Famille DuCaniveaux

Stage Left Show: Chaos in the Kitchen

Supernova the Strongwoman

Tom Noddy’s Bubble Magic

UMO Ensemble, Physical theater

On the Caravan Stage

The Bedouin Spice Orchestra & The Caravan Stage Dancers

Espacio Flamenco

Spoken Word

Aimee Ringle/Singing in Paradise

Camille Cole

Celestina Meow

DanceSafe

David Turner

Devin Jones

Dr. Atomic’s Medicine Show

Drag Story Time

Edelic

Fooble the Dragon

Gina Gratza Jay Hogan

Jaya Lakshmi Kirtan and Sacred Song

JYL

Kemy J

Kids Open Mic

Kym Trippsmith

LGBTQ+ Storytelling Panel

Motivational Hip Hop with Kemy J

Nicolle Merrill

No Simple Road Podcast

Obo Martin

Onyi

Paul Magid

Renée Roman Nose

Seth Milstein and Temple The Bard‘s Comedy at OCF

Shireen Amini

Spoken Word Poetry Showcase

The Courage Checklist Podcast

The Storytelling Smorgasbord featuring The Stonecutters Union (whose members include now and former EW writers)

Tzula Propp

Mo and Z

Youth Wisdom Panel

In the WorkItshop:

Bette Plass “Adaptive Yoga”

Sound Bath with Thomas Schroyer

Nia with Emily Rome

South African Gumboot Dance and Buckets

Merry Mystics “Chakra Shenanigans”

Johanna “Free Your Souls Voice Playshop”

Heather Christie “Embody Song”

Joseph Chang “What is good dancing?”

Sound Bath with Thomas Schroyer

Shamanic Breathwork with Levi Banner

On the YouthStage

Fox and Bones

Ras Gabriel and Joe Ginet’

Blü Egyptian

StarryRootz

Fortune’s Folly

Kai Heartlife

Ridgeline Ukulele Extravaganza

Uncle-B, Auntie-E, & J-Dog

Tai Shan

JenUwin the Unicorn

Garden Critter Academy Puppets

Inian Moon

Linda Yapp the Lemon Drop Fairy

Merry Mystics

Gonzo Repair & Reclamation Collective

Ambiance on the Path

Calliope Circus

Chicken Little

CirqueSanity

Coyote Rising Giant Puppets

Diva Galactika

Frick Frack Blackjack

Jonny Hahn

Kwaziwai Marimba

Last Gasp Sweep Band

The MySilly Yum Uprising!

Ooey Gooey Duo

Peachi the Dragon Parade

Playground Sports

The Radar Angels

Revelers Aerial Works

Risk of Change

The Truthbadors!