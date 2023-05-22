The Field Trip You Will Enjoy 

Forget wine. Bring on the suds and sip the fine craft beers that are recommended by guest bartenders at A Beer Club.

George Keim, who opened A Beer Club almost a year ago, has assembled a collection of bartenders from the Willamette Valley and Bend since early May to stand behind the bar — “The Field Trip Series of Guest Bartenders” — and serve the specialty beers of the night as well as educate patrons on the finest suds.

This week, expect to see Tuesday, May 23, Dana and Mark Henion serving their favorite beers. Previously at Ninkasi in Eugene, the husband-wife team now run Van Henion Brewing at the former site of Boneyard Brewing in Bend. Nolan DeBurger from Bier Stein drops by the next day, May 24.

Others of note on the holiday-week guest bartender list are Dave Marliave from FlatTail Brewing in Corvallis on May 25 and Joel Rea from Corvallis Brewing Supply on May 26.

A Beer Club’s run of guest bartenders continues May 30, when Austin Sanchez from GoodLife Brewing Company in Bend drops in, followed on May 31 by Paul Feily from Bier Stein.

“The Field Trip Series of Guest Bartenders” runs through June 11.

Kiem notes that in the past, guest bartenders have instructed him to donate their tips — upward of $200 — to various nonprofits, including Hosea Youth Services, Northwest Dog Project, CASA of Lane County, and Journey Theatre in Vancouver, Washington.

A Beer Club is at 472 W. 7th Avenue. Hours are 1 pm to 9 pm Tuesday and Thursday, 2 pm to 9 pm Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 1 pm to 6 pm Sunday. Closed on Mondays. More information about guest bartenders is available at A Beer Club Facebook.