Wineries open for tours and tastings

It’s time for sips of the red and white wines against the backdrop of beautiful scenery. Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of the summer season, and wineries in rural Lane County are the perfect destination spots for wine lovers to get a start on the season. Some of the smaller vineyards aren’t yet open for tours and tastings, but others are ready to go, from Junction City’s Walnut Ridge Vineyard (WalnutRidgeVineyard.com) to King Estate Winery (KingEstate.com). Also, Saginaw Vineyard (SaginawVineyard.com) has weekend tastings, as does Sarver Winery (SarverWinery.com), Silvan Ridge Winery (SilvanRidge.com) and Bennett Vineyards and Wine Company in Cheshire (BennettVineyardsor.org). Don’t forget, too, Sweet Cheeks Winery on Briggs Hill Road (SweetCheeksWinery.com) and Benton-Lane Winery on Territorial Road (Benton-Lane.com). As always, drive safely.

