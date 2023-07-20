Those of us from locales to the south know if you eat spicy food it makes you sweat and cools you down. And the summer season of sitting outside, sipping cool drinks and heating hot food is here.

The time is now when it comes to checking out the Thai spices, and even Thai pizza, of Krob Krua’s new brick and mortar on 13th and Pearl — formerly the site of Community Fermentation Union and before that La Perla (and way before that, Farrell’s Ice Cream).

For a Mexican flair, and another delicious new eatery in an old location, south Eugeneans will find El Jaguar in the old Burritos Amigos spot on Hilyard.

And finally, while hot baked bread may not make you sweat, folks come to Springfield from miles around to check out the baked goodness of Saverio’s Bakery.

