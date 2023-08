What happened to cleaning the streets and freeways in Lane County? Did the highway department run out of money? Perhaps the mayor and City Council members need to drive around and check out the filth we see every day. The property taxes are raised every year. There are bonds every year. Who is accountable for the use of these funds? Driving on Highway 569 is like driving through a garbage dump. We can do better.

Marlene Pearson

Eugene

