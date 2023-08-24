Donations for homeless people in the heat, WTF PeaceHealth, National Cinema Day and More in Slant

Eugene, Oregon, is about to become a city of more than 170,000 people without an emergency room. PeaceHealth announced the impending closure of its University District hospital, including the ER, in a press release touting its RiverBend ER as “less than six miles away,” but neglecting to mention that much of Eugene has to cross a major river and highway to access it — not ideal in a major weather event or earthquake. One hundred and eleven nurses working at University District face an uncertain future, and University of Oregon students, many of whom don’t have vehicles, now face an additional barrier to getting help in an emergency. We also wonder about the effects on services like CAHOOTS that contract with Eugene to bring folks in need to an ER that’s now in another city.

We know the Oregon Nurses Association doesn’t like the University District closure. They say in a press release that “ONA nurses were blindsided by this announcement. Nurses just settled a four-year agreement with the hospital after lengthy and contentious contract negotiations. At no point during those negotiations were nurses given even the slightest hint that a closure of University District was on the table.”

We wrote about Breakfast Brigade’s efforts to feed the hungry in Washington Jefferson Park in our July 13 issue. The group dealt with being told it couldn’t get a permit and threats of citations and arrest. Good news for those trying to do good work for those in need: The city and the Brigade met, and Breakfast Brigade can now serve food with a permit at Washington and 5th, under the overpass. Read about it at EugeneWeekly.com in our EW Extra.

It’s easy to see why we slip into watching sports when it’s hot out there and the air is terrible. Last weekend there was Lionel Messi, one of the greatest all-time soccer players, lifting Inter Miami FC, the Spanish women soccer team defeating England, and, of course, the Seattle Mariners baseball team edging to the playoffs. Hold on — University of Oregon football, with all its glory and its controversies, is just ahead.

Speaking of sports. The Ems stadium debate continues, and the Lane County Commission is discussing moving the Glenwood Transfer Station — or what folks tend to call “the dump” but is really where folks dump trash and recycling before it’s transferred to the actual dump, Short Mountain Landfill near Goshen. Lane County Commissioners voted 3-2 on August 22 to study the feasibility and cost of building a mixed waste processing facility in Goshen. And what will go in Glenwood? We told you this was about sports! Folks are still discussing an indoor track.

Sunday, August 27 is National Cinema Day! Yeah, we know everything has its “day” now (Sunday is also “World Rock Paper Scissors Day”). But Cinema Day is being celebrated with $4 movie tickets! AMC, Regal, Metro Cinemas and Art House are all participating. Guess we need to go see Barbie now.

Lane County Human Services has partnered with First Christian Church of Eugene’s Helping Hearts Program and CAHOOTS to create a stockpile of supplies to help the unhoused and unsheltered survive summer heatwaves. They need everything from water bottles/jugs (disposable and reusable) to “goo” filled bandanas to light clothing. Donations can go to First Christian Church’s Helping Hearts Program, 1166 Oak Street, 10 am to 2 pm Monday through Friday and at Harlequin Beads and Jewelry 11 am to 6 pm Saturdays 2833 Willamette. You are also welcome to drop off donations at Eugene Weekly Monday through Friday 9 am to 5 pm at 1251 Lincoln Street. Items can also be purchased on Amazon and sent to First Christian Church at 1166 Oak St. Eugene OR 97402.

Water bottles/jugs (disposable and reusable)

Electrolyte packets

Spray bottles

Sunscreen

Lip balm

Aloe gel

Personal size fans

“Goo” filled bandanas

Cooling towels

Dried fruit/trail mix

Life straws

Water filtration systems

Single serve Gatorade packets

Sweat bands

Clothing: light long sleeve shirts, breathable shirts, light shorts, visors and hats, ankle socks, flip flops, doo rags, head wraps

Day shelters structures for shading

Parasol/umbrella

Fans