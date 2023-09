How dare you! Put a full-page picture of a local poet on your cover! Where’s the Emerald Stadium, Dorothy? The towering freshman castle? The overpaid coach straight outta The Bachelor? “The world is still broken…. We can’t touch the wind, we/ Can’t even see each other.” Football season begins. But poetry remains forever!! Bravo!

Tom Derungs

Eugene

