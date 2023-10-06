The Great Blue Heron And Community Art

The bird stands majestically on its strong and spindly legs next to a rocky ledge, gazing at the lake that is its food source, and at the fiery sunset beyond.

It’s the “Great Blue Heron” by mixed media artist Rogene Manas, who teaches at Emerald Art Center, and the painting is the winner of the Mayor’s Choice Award — and $500 — at the 31st Annual Springfield Mayor’s Art Show, which runs through Nov. 3 at Emerald Art Center.

This year’s non-juried show features 12 divisions with art that spans an array of media and talent. Be sure to drop by for the awards reception Oct. 6 and for the Oct. 13 Second Friday Art Walk and appreciate the community-driven art on display.

The 31st Annual Springfield Mayor’s Art Show runs through Nov. 3 at the Emerald Art Center, 500 Main Street, Springfield. The gallery is open 11 am to 4 pm Tuesday through Saturday and 5 pm to 7:30 pm Oct. 13 for the Downtown Springfield Second Friday Art Walk. An awards reception is 5 pm to 7:30 pm Friday, Oct. 6, at Emerald Art Center. $3 to $5 suggested donation.