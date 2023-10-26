Five Halloween Shenanigans

Halloween is just around the corner, and it’s time to begin planning your Halloweekend and your costume. All sorts of spooky events are occurring around town. Here’s a handful to get you started. The Spot hosts a 21+ Halloween Masquerade Show with gothic and metal music from Voodoo Dawn, Death in Space, Bad at Life, Gamma Knife and DJ Lord. Come dressed in your best costume as prizes will be available. While enjoying the head-bangin’ music, be on the lookout for tarot card readings and a midnight seance. Then on Saturday, Oct. 28, head to the Eugene Performing Arts Center for the family-friendly Halloween Bash. Walk through the line of cars for a good ‘ole “trunk or treat” (or “truck or treat,” as the case may be). Watch for shambling zombies as they may appear in sight, and enter if you dare into the haunted house. Later on in the evening, Thinking Tree Spirits will host a Haunted Tree Party for 21+. Dance the night away listening to DJs Sapphire Strange and JASNKLZZ in your scariest, most creative and best couples costume for a chance to win a prize. To end your Halloweekend, spend the day on Sunday, Oct. 29 at the Halloween Carnival at Springfield’s Bob Keefer Center. Play spooky carnival games and brave the family-friendly haunted house in your costume. And as the day we have all been waiting for finally arrives, the Art House hosts a Monster Movie Mixer Oct. 31. A double feature screening of monster movie classics Tremors and Attack the Block will keep you in the spooky spirit all night long. Get your photo taken in the Delene & Co. photo booth wearing your movie-themed costume with a chance to win a free future photoshoot. And of course, don’t forget to eat a haunted hot dog. Check out the What’s Happening calendar listings for more hauntingly fun activities to attend.

Halloween Masquerade Show 7 pm Oct. 27 at The Spot, 535 Main St., Spfd. Tickets are $10 with costume and $12 without costume at the door. Tickets are $12 in advance at TheSpotSpringfield.com. Halloween Bash 5 pm Oct. 28 at Eugene Performing Arts Center, 2101 Bailey Hill Rd. Trunk or treat is free. $5 fee for games and haunted house. Haunted Tree Party 7:30 pm Oct. 28 at Thinking Tree Spirits, 88 Jackson St. $5 cover at the door. Halloween Carnival 1 pm Oct. 29 at Bob Keefer Center, 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd. $5 for children, adults are free. Monster Movie Mixer 7 pm Oct. 31 at the Art House, 492 E. 13th Ave. Tickets are $12 at EugeneArtHouse.com.

