Shakespeare Spooks

Ghosts of Shakespeare’s past are rising from the dead for one night only. Shakespeare in the Dark, at Wayne Morse Family Farm Oct. 29, provides a special interactive event for this haunting holiday. When the night sky appears, Macbeth will come alive. Look out for the witches swarming the farm, as they will lead you through a journey of Shakespeare’s dark play. Shakespeare in the Dark condenses the play into 45 minutes in which the audience has the opportunity to interact with Macbeth, Lady Macbeth and the three witches. Prepare to move around in the night and howl along to help create sound effects. “It’s a rather more intimate experience,” says Sharon Selove, artistic director for Free Shakespeare in the Park. “There’s no artificial sound. It’s all created by actors.” But beware, this frightening event can get gruesome and is rated PG. Expect fake blood in sight and a sword battle towards the end. Don’t forget your flashlight, because you don’t want to miss anything. “All of it is spooky, scary fun,” Selove says. Will you come dressed as a goblin, vampire, werewolf or perhaps your favorite Shakepeare character? Costumes and a good time are encouraged as you get your spook on.

Shakespeare in the Dark is 6:30 pm Oct. 29 at the Picnic Shelter at Wayne Morse Family Farm, 595 Crest Dr., and is wheelchair accessible. It is free, and shirts will be available for $30.

