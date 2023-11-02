Art Roundup

Eugene is filled with color from graffiti and murals to an abundance of local galleries. This weekend the town hosts a number of art-related events. Need new jewelry or just want to admire a craft? Head to the Gem Faire at the Lane Events Center Nov. 3 to 5. Be on the lookout for gemstones, beads, crystals and more. Another artsy market is happening at Lane Events Center with the Willamette Valley Handmade Market Nov. 4 and 5. Shop and support over 60 local artisans and small businesses. The onsite raffle benefits the Oregon Cancer Foundation. But don’t stop there, as The ArtChics 19th annual Art Sale and Benefit is happening Nov. 3 and 4 at the New Zone Gallery. Local women artists will present their art in a sale for different nonprofit organizations focusing on the arts. The artwork is by Georgeanne Cooper, Lin Lundberg, Deborah Dailey, Joanna Lovera, Mari Livie and Terry McIlrath. More fundraising is occurring at Art with Alejandro for the Cancer Awareness Art Fundraiser Nov. 3. The event is for Rachel London, Tawshma Pachito and Auraleigha Reneau. Inspirational art by Chelsea Beaudrie and Sophie Navarro will be on display, and James Garcia will perform live. If you find yourself downtown Nov. 3, stop by the First Friday ArtWalk. Browse the Artist Marketplace at Farmers Market Pavilion and art venues while enjoying music from Sugar Pine. With so much art in this town, it will never get dull. Check out the What’s Happening calendar listings for more artsy events.

Gem Faire is noon Nov. 3 and 10 am Nov. 4 and 5 at Lane Events Center, $7 weekend pass. More info at GemFaire.com. The Willamette Valley Handmade Market is 10 am Nov. 4 and 5, also at the Lane Events Center, 796 W. 13th Ave. The ArtChics 19th annual Art Sale and Benefit is 5 pm Nov. 3 and 11 am Nov. 4 at New Zone Gallery 110 E. 11th Ave., Ste. C and is free. The Cancer Awareness Art Fundraiser is 5:30 pm Nov. 3 at Art with Alejandro, 246 E. 5th Ave., Ste. 224, and is free. The First Friday Artwalk is 5:30 pm Nov. 3 at Farmers Market Pavilion, 85 E. 8th Ave., and is free.

