Veterans Day All-inclusive Tastings

This Veterans Day, experience a day like no other at 4 Spirits Distillery for the fourth annual Corvallis Spirits Festival Nov. 11. “4 Spirits Distillery is military-minded, and it represents four fallen soldiers,” says Dawson Officer, owner of 4 Spirits Distillery. In addition to 4 Spirits, participating distilleries include Branch Point, Bull Run, Dilley and more. With over 100 creations to try, there is something for everyone. Try out the all-inclusive tastings from distillers’ favorites or have the cocktail bar mix you up your favorite drink. “With three breweries, a couple of wineries and 20-plus distilleries from around Oregon, you can try anything from brandy, whisky, vodka, gin,” Officer says, adding, “I will say that Oregon has many producers of alcohol that make great craft spirits.” If you find a bottle you like, you can purchase it and have a bottle concierge all night long. Feel the beat and get up on your feet to dance to Rich Swanger’s Americana and mystic country music as well as Americana and acoustic sounds from the Mellencamp tribute band, Blood on the Plow. Football fans, don’t worry about missing the local games. The Oregon State University game will be projected on two large screens with the University of Oregon game to follow. Break out your taste buds and grub out at Grindz Hawaiian and Lupitas Mexican food trucks. Things get messy with the “Battle of the Bosses” pie-eating showdown with local celebrities, including county commissioners from Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Polk and Lane’s own Ryan Ceniga. Have a stake in the competition by voting on who you think will win for a chance to take home money or donate it. All proceeds from the festival transfer directly to supporting veterans through the 4 Spirits Foundation.

Corvallis Spirits Festival is 1 pm Nov. 11 at 4 Spirits Distillery, 3405 Southwest Deschutes St., Corvallis. Designated drivers are $20 for entry and must consume no alcohol, but mocktails are available. General admission is $30 including all tastings from vendors. Parking is limited at the distillery. Tickets can be bought at 4SpiritsDistillery.com. More parking is available at the home and garden parking lot at Home Depot. A shuttle will transfer people back and forth.

