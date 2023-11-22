SlantBlack Friday, Eugene Weekly’s upcoming Give Guide and even some sportsball in Slant!

• As Black Friday is hitting, so is Giving Tuesday, which reminds us it’s almost time for our annual Give Guide! If you run a nonprofit, or if there’s a nonprofit you’d like to support and encourage others to donate to before the end of the year, send us the name of the organization, mailing address, phone and website, as well as the full name of a supporter (who doesn’t work for the nonprofit) and who they are, along with a short, 50 words or fewer, endorsement of the nonprofit’s work from that person. Send to Editor@EugeneWeekly.com by 5 pm Tuesday, Dec. 12, to be considered for inclusion. Bonus points if there’s a high-resolution photo of the nonprofit doing good deeds!

• Speaking of Giving Tuesday — keep your eyes peeled on EugeneWeekly.com for our very own TRIPS (Twin Rivers Institute for Press Sustainability) Giving Tuesday campaign that will benefit Eugene Weekly, as well as another opportunity to buy Eugene Weekly hoodies!

• Please don’t newspaper shame us — we are a little skinny this week as we tighten Eugene Weekly’s belt. We aren’t going away, we’re just experimenting with ways to save money and bring you the local news and events in the print pages that you love! Want more pages? Tell advertisers you’d love them to take out an ad — win-win, we get ads, they get a far wider reach for their ads from us than they get on social media (true story, progressives and conservatives read us, we know because they send us nice notes sometimes). You can also sponsor a feature you enjoy — like the crossword! Or heck, remember us in your will. Your body might be gone, but since we plan for the Weekly to print forever, your legacy can live on in our pages — with potential tax benefits. Have thoughts on what we ran (or didn’t run) or how to print more pages? Editor@EugeneWeekly.com!

• Have more time than you do money? SMART Reading, a statewide children’s literacy nonprofit, says it is “poised to reach over 1,100 local students in Lane County and give away more than 15,000 books.” But to do that, the organization needs more community members to sign up to volunteer to read or to act as site coordinators, overseeing and implementing weekly reading sessions. SMART has programs in schools from Camas Ridge Community School and César E. Chávez Elementary to St. Thomas Early Head Start. Find out more at 541-600-8035 or SMARTReading.org.

• Continuing on the nonprofit theme, SquareOne Villages is hosting an open house at the new Peace Village Co-op, 3060 River Road noon Thursday, Nov. 30. Peace Village tells us, “It’s the fourth and largest housing development from SquareOne, and will include 70 new permanently affordable homes that will be collectively owned by the residents through an unique ownership structure that combines a limited-equity housing co-op with a community land trust model.”

• Rumor has it that Dan Rayfield, currently speaker of the Oregon House and running for attorney general, has higher hopes. Some say he will go for governor after serving as attorney general. That would be OK with us. Rayfield, who comes from Corvallis, is a fine public servant, and as our profile of him in last week’s issue shows, he has life experiences to bring to the table.

• We hear some 4J parents were caught unaware that there would be no school the entire week before Thanksgiving — who knew it was “no school November”? It’s more so for students in Portland, where the Portland Association of Teachers strike against Portland Public Schools started Nov. 1. University of Oregon’s GTFF graduate employees union also continues on the edge of a strike. Education matters, so let’s give those educators living wages and benefits, please.

• Give thanks for this: the Duck and Beaver footballers will tee it up this Friday evening Nov. 24 at 5:30 pm in Autzen Stadium with a lot on the line. If the Ducks win, it sets them up for a rematch with the Huskies and a possible spot in the College Football Playoff. Watch Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, who is having a record setting season and should be leading the race for the Heisman Trophy. If the Ducks lose, never mind.