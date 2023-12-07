Festival of Lights

Photo by Dan Haberly

A night full of celebration is ahead with the Chanukah Celebration and giant menorah lighting Dec. 10 at Valley River Center. Stay warm as you head inside and join in on all the festivities in front of Regal Cinemas. Create special memories with the ones you love this holiday season and expect “An evening of fun for all ages while celebrating our beautiful heritage with its universal and timely message of Chanukah and the menorah,” says Rabbi Berel Gurevitch of Chabad of Eugene. Enjoy fun for all with Chanukah crafts, balloon twisting and face painting. Dance to the lively music, and taste the sweet treat sufganiyot (round jelly doughnuts) and savory latkes (potato pancakes). Guess how many dreidels are in the jar for a chance to win prizes and special giveaways such as Chanukah socks, activity books, bracelets, beanies and more. The menorah “signifies the ultimate victory of good over evil, as a little light dispels a lot of darkness,” Rabbi Gurevitch says. “Come out this year because the world needs to hear the message of light over darkness now more than ever.”

Chanukah Celebration is 4:30 pm at Valley River Center in front of Regal Cinemas, at Valley River Center. FREE. RSVP JewishEugene.org/chanukah. Donations are accepted to sponsor the celebration. Extra security will be in place.

