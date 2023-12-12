A ‘Snowfall’ Christmas at The Shedd Institute

It was first recorded by Claude Thornhill and his orchestra in spring of 1941, the swing era, and “Snowfall” has endured with its lush brass sounds and Thornhill’s exquisite piano playing. That music, along with holiday classics, comes to the fore this weekend in Snowfall — Christmas at The Shedd 2023, The Shedd Institute’s 18th annual Christmas concert. Artistic Director and singer Shirley Andress, with band leader Vicki Brabham and the Jazz Kings Christmas crew that includes singers Bill Hulings and Marisa Frantz, will help usher in the Christmas spirit with such holiday staples as “Home for the Holidays,” “Silver Bells” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” as well as “Little Jack Frost,” “Let It Snow,” “Winter Wonderland” and others. It’s the perfect opportunity to come in from the cold and put the holiday rush aside for family-oriented entertainment.

Snowfall — Christmas at The Shedd 2023 is 7:30 pm Friday, Dec. 15, and 3 pm Sunday, Dec. 17, at The Shedd Institute, 868 High St. Tickets are $12 to $36 and can be purchased at TheShedd.org.