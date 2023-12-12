Christmas Queens

Eugene, get ready for the longest running drag tour in America as A Drag Queen Christmas is coming to town Dec. 14 at the Hult Center. Favorite queens, winners, OGs, Miss Congeniality and more from the television series Drag Race take the stage for this holiday experience. Enjoy all sorts of dance numbers, singing and comedy acts with costume changes. “It’s everything you can imagine when looking at a drag show,” says Miz Cracker, host of the show with special guest Todrick Hall. This tour circles 38 cities starting in the upper Midwest, all the way to the West Coast, through the South and ending on the East Coast. You don’t want to miss these queens: Sasha Colby, Luxx, Jessica, Marcia, Trinity, Jimbo, Alyssa, Heidi, Brooke and Crystal. “The drag industry has become incredibly competitive,” Miz Cracker says. “So every queen really pulls out the stops to make their mark in the drag world this holiday season.” This dazzling production will have you in the Christmas spirit and entertained all night long.

A Drag Queen Christmas is 8 pm Dec. 14 at the Silva Concert Hall in the Hult Center. Tickets start at $39 at HultCenter.org. VIP options are available. More info about the production at DragFans.com.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP