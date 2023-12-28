What’s up with Eugene Weekly and who’s coming to City Club in Slant

• Remember last week we warned you we weren’t printing a paper this week? We indeed didn’t print a paper this week for the first time in more than 20 years. Please go here and read why.

• “Measure 110: Retain, Repeal or Fix?” Is the first topic of City Club of Eugene’s new year. The noon Jan. 5 forum at the Maple Room at Inn at the Fifth features Camille Cioffi, Ph.D., research scientist at the University of Oregon Prevention Science Institute, the Oregon Research Institute and Influents Innovations. Christopher Parosa is Lane County’s chief deputy district attorney and has been a prosecutor for over 19 years. Brittiny Raine is known to Weekly readers through her work as cofounder of Community Outreach through Racial Empowerment (CORE), a Eugene nonprofit dedicated to supporting, advocating for and empowering young people.

