Let Fortune Feimster Tell You A Story

It’s confessional storytelling comedy at its finest. You can feel the Fortune.

Fortune Feimster — a writer as well as a charismatic actress and comedian who has appeared in such TV shows as Chelsea Lately, The Mindy Project and 2 Broke Girls as well as movies like Office Christmas Party and Father of the Year, among other projects — brings her warmth and confessional comedy to McDonald Theatre for two shows Jan. 5.

Fortune has built a uniquely innovative and inclusive career for the past 20 years, touching lives and highlighting the fact that no matter your age, background or sexual orientation, common ground is just a joke away.

A native of North Carolina — and she tells a wonderful story of her dog, her Southern grandma and Kentucky Fried Chicken — Fortune handles with care the ups and downs of life as a lesbian and a full-bodied woman in this society.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP

In a standup show in Netflix in 2023, she relates about her time as a kid on the swim team and how she was handed the team uniform, a green one-piece speedo. “Normally, I wear a XXXL t-shirt, with the sleeves cut off, and a pair of sweatpants. I still swim in that to this day. I call it my lesbian swimsuit.”

In a 2022 stand-up routine, Fortune ruefully notes that she’s “not butch.”

“If you saw me and your car was broken down, you might assume I can fix your car. I got that look about me ‘cause that is what a butch lady can do. She can literally put your car on her back and walk it to a service station… Magical, but that is not me.

“And men are the most mystified by this information. They come up to me constantly at, like, Home Depot, because they assume I work there. They’re like, ‘Uh, what’s up, dude? Um, where are the nails?’ I’m like, ‘Ooh, I’m here for a potted plant.’”

You can hear Fortune daily on Sirius XM with comedian-actor Tom Papa on Netflix’s “What a Joke with Papa and Fortune.” She also hosts a weekly podcast with her wife, Jax, called “Sincerely Fortune.”

Before that, though, catch her in Eugene. You will be fortunate.

Comedian Fortune Feimster performs two shows at 7 pm and 9:30 pm Friday, Jan. 5, at McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette Street. Tickets are $29.50 to $95.