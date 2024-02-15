Celebration of a Musical Theatre Entity

Shrek the Musical’s composition unfolds here in town among six other shows featured on and off Broadway. In its ninth year, The Contemporary Songbook Project honors Tony award-winner Jeanine Tesori with Thoroughly Modern Musicals at The Shedd Feb. 17 and 18. As a composer, arranger, pianist and conductor, Tesori’s musical composition for Kimberly Akimbo won the 2023 Original Score Tony award, her sixth overall. This weekend, local singer, writer, artistic director and former New York City Broadway vocalist Evynne Hollens takes the stage with new, local vocalists, a choral ensemble and a band to cover Tesori’s musicals, including Thoroughly Modern Millie, Shrek The Musical, Fun Home, Kimberly Akimbo, Caroline, or Change, Violet and Soft Power. “It’s kind of bringing the New York City vibe to Eugene, which is always something that I like to do,” Hollens says. “It’s fun.” The Shedd provides dinner and a show with its well-known Dinner At Six for audience members to indulge in a meal before or after the performance. Relax with a drink with friends and family at a candlelit round table while enjoying a casual night of musical theater. “I always love when folks come after the show and are like ‘I laughed and I cried’ — that’s the full experience for me,” Hollens says. “There will be lots of laughter this year with silly music.”

Thoroughly Modern Musicals is 7:30 pm Sat., Feb. 17 and 4 pm Sun., Feb. 18 at The Shedd. Tickets range from $18 to $32 with discounts available at TheShedd.org. Dinner At Six is $19.75 for kids and $27.75 for adults.

