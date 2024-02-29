Laughing All The Way

Looking for a fun(ny) night out? This weekend into next week there are comedy shows all around town. Tonight, Feb. 29, Quackenbush d’Improv comedy troupe (pictured) will perform two or more sets of improvised scenes at Old Nick’s Pub. The audience has the power to suggest characters, plots and jokes. Then on Friday, the folks of Eugene Comedy Crescendo make their way to 255 Madison for a stand-up performance. Grab some wine from the bar, sit back and relax while James Blame hosts, Adam Tiller headlines and more comics take the stage. Saturday brings mystery with Don’t Tell Comedy at a secret location. Once your tickets are purchased, the location will be revealed on the day of the event. The mystery doesn’t end there — the four to seven comics are only unveiled once they reach the stage. Take a few days off from laughing at or with comedians, until Wednesday with Up Next Comedy Show at Cowfish. With Lexis Shardé as the host, four comedians lined up and a special appearance, the fun doesn’t stop. Grab your liquid confidence, in whatever form that takes, and hit the stage for open mic, or find your groove when DJ Usity spins your favorite tracks. Last, but not least, Cowfish hosts Diary of an Ex Ho Thursday, March 7. This sex-positive comedy show will not only spread laughter, it will also spread empowerment. Take some time away from being serious and immerse yourself in Eugene’s comedy scene.

Quackenbush d’Improv is 9 pm Feb. 29 at Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St., FREE. Eugene Comedy Crescendo performs 8 pm March 1 at 255 Madison St. Tickets are $15 at 255Madison.com. Don’t Tell Comedy is 7:30 pm March 2. The location is revealed the day of the show with purchase of tickets. Tickets are $25 at Don’tTellComedy.com. Up Next Comedy Show is 8:30 pm March 6 at Cowfish, 62 W. Broadway. Tickets are $5 at LexysComedyClub.com. Diary of an Ex Ho is 8 pm March 7 at Cowfish. Tickets are $20 at Eventbrite.com.

