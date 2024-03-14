A Sitcom on Tour

Mark Forward. Photo by Roger Galvez.

From hicks to hockey players, Canadian comedy series Letterkenny lasted 12 seasons, and we were there for it. On March 20 at McDonald Theatre, Letterkenny Presents: A Night of Stand Up reunites members of the Letterkenny family. Letterkenny started as a YouTube video published in 2013 and transitioned into the critically acclaimed, Canadian Screen Award-winning series created by Jared Keeso and Jacob Tierney in 2016. The hit show spawned the beloved sitcom Shoresy starring Keeso. With more than 80 episodes, Letterkenny streams in Canada, the U.S., Australia, New Zealand and the U.K. “This grassroots Canadian comedy is traveling faster than bad gas in a small town,” Letterkenny’s website says. The sitcom showcases the amusing antics of residents in a small rural community in Canada. The stand-up comedy show hits the road on its tour across the country with seasoned comedians Mark Forward (pictured), who plays Coach, and Jeff McEnery, who plays Alexander, taking the stage this Wednesday alongside show writer Allie Pearse. VIP packages offer a pre-show meet and greet, photograph opportunity, moderated Q&A and more. Don’t miss a night out full of laughs and quick wit.

Letterkenny Presents: A Night of Stand Up is 8 pm March 20 at McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette St. Tickets are $40.50 for all ages and $90.50 for VIP packages at McDonaldTheatre.com. More info on the show and tour is at Letterkenny.tv.

