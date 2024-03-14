From the return of Art and the Vineyard to Activist Alert in Slant

• It has been suggested that Colt Gill, the popular former superintendent of Bethel School District, fill in for 4J while the board searches for a new superintendent to replace Andy Dey. That would give the board more time, and filling that position — and doing it well — will take more time. Gill went from Bethel to a state education position which he has now completed. Superintendents have tough jobs, answering to boards, parents, teachers, students, and the district wants someone familiar with 4J. Do we have any candidates?

• The recurring question came up at the City Club of Eugene meeting on March 8: Are the homeless people in Eugene from this area or do they come here because their grapevine tells them homeless people are treated well here? That question comes up again and again as a way to get out of caring for our community members in need. They’re in Eugene, and Eugene needs to try and solve the problem. Eugene mayoral candidates Shanaé Joyce-Stringer and Kaarin Knudson will talk at the noon March 15 City Club of Eugene meeting at Carlita’s Restaurant in the Gordon Hotel at 555 Oak Street.

• After Eugene Weekly went to press, the Eugene City Council was scheduled to vote on a proposed general obligation bond that would raise more than $15 million for construction of a proposed multi-use stadium at the Lane County Fairgrounds. Calling it what it is — a new Ems stadium — the proposal has enthusiastic proponents and equally vociferous detractors. The council had already put the bond measure on the May 21 ballot, but had the option to pull it off at its March 13 meeting. Go to EugeneWeekly.com for updates.

• March 22 is the last day of the terrific Art of Bricolage show at Maude Kerns Art Center featuring nine Oregon artists who create work from recycled materials. The exhibit encourages the concepts of “reduce, reuse, recycle and reimagine.” The art center also has the exciting announcement that Art and the Vineyard Festival will return this summer to Alton Baker Park July 5-7 after a long pandemic pause. Finally, the popular Jello Art Show is back March 23. Head on over to MKArtcenter.org/jello.html to find out more.

• “This community lost a beacon of community service and justice yesterday,” the Eugene Police Department writes. “We mourn the loss of a remarkable soul.” Police Commission Chair Dallas A. Boggs died March 5, and he is remembered for his work through the community, as board member of Sponsors Inc., an ambassador raising money for Men Wear Pink of Lane County (American Cancer Society), a member of the African American Community Coalition, a friendly face at Brenner’s Furniture in downtown Eugene and more.

• Activist Alert: On Friday, March 15, Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Oregon, together with the BDS Movement (Boycott, Divest, Sanctions Movement) and more than 10 local organizations will march from the Wayne Morse Federal Courthouse at 405 E. 8th Avenue to march to the University of Oregon to demand “University of Oregon divest from the on-going Israeli apartheid and genocide.”