Preach It!

If it seems as if comedian Preacher Lawson is everywhere and on every platform — well, the man has had some practice at being everywhere and, these days, on many platforms. As a kid, he moved with his single mother at least 20 times before age 10, and even today, he’s comfortable moving from city to city on a whim. The 33-year-old, born in Portland, knows where he’ll be March 30. That’s when the Preacher Lawson: Best Day Ever! tour makes a stop in Eugene at McDonald Theatre. Lawson first gained national attention in 2017 when he was a finalist in the 12th season of “America’s Got Talent” television show. Since then Lawson’s career trajectory has gone up and up. There have been sold-out shows, his first taped stand-up show, which premiered in 2019 on BET+, guest appearances on other shows and the popular “Cooking with Preacher Lawson” YouTube series. A passionate vegan (“I was the vegan people made fun of,” he says of his early enthusiasm for vegan cooking during an interview with South Florida Insider in February), Lawson and his friends guide their audience on how to prepare scrambled tofu, the perfect hummus wrap, chunky vegetable spaghetti and coconut bliss bars, among other items. Of the early nomad life, Lawson notes in that same interview that when his mother felt uncomfortable in a certain city, she would simply get up and go to the next town, and he had to tag along. “It made me comfortable in any room,” he says. Expect Preacher Lawson to be right at home at McDonald Theatre.

Preacher Lawson: Best Day Ever! is 8 pm Saturday, March 30, at McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette Street. Tickets are $24.50 to $49.50 at McDonaldTheatre.com.

