Body Absurdity

A storytelling, comical act that is part stand-up and part clown investigates different animal body models and celebrates the limitations that bodies face, including pain, fatigue and decay. Anatomica: A Comedy About Meat, Bones and The Skin You’re In by Amica Hunter (pictured) is April 12 and 13 at The Hybrid Gallery. Hunter studied at Portland State University and later decided to drop out and go to clown school at the Circus Center in San Francisco. “I often say it was the best thing I’ve ever done,” Hunter says. It wasn’t your typical learn-to-juggle or flip experience. It was “comedy-based and theatrical and finding what makes you funny,” Hunter adds that it is the core foundation of what they do. Anatomica reacts to the question: what’s the best type of skeleton to have? Hunter ran with the idea and researched ways to integrate animals and bodies into their interactive performance on tour in the U.S. and Canada. Local drag queen Fondra Farce opens the night with Slumber Party, an act blending improv, drag, burlesque and more. Get there early to listen to snippets of an audio project through a long, plastic tube that Hunter sets out. “I think it’s a good fit for weirdos or anybody who’s interested in animals or bodies,” Hunter says. “It’s definitely a show that doesn’t make sense until you experience it.”

Anatomica: A Comedy About Meat, Bones and The Skin You’re In is 8pm April 12 and 13 at The Hybrid Gallery, 941 W. 3rd Avenue. Tickets are $25 in advance at TheHybridEugene.com and $30 at the door. Amica Hunter hosts a Solo Devising Through Clown Workshop 1 pm to 5 pm April 14 at The Hybrid Gallery. Tickets are $75 at TheHybridEugene.com. — Brianna Murschel

