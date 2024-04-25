• This community lost two remarkable women in April, Nancie Fadeley and Ruth Duemler. The daughter of a minister, Fadeley served in the Oregon Legislature, fighting for environmental protections. She also worked in the University of Oregon administration. Duemler, sometimes nicknamed “Street Heat,” knew how to rally folks to good causes — phoning, letter writing, door knocking, all the efforts that move democracy. Both will be missed.

• Sophomore women from near and far are tearing into the University of Oregon distance running record book. Silan Ayyildiz is from Turkey and ran last year for the University of South Carolina. Maddy Elmore is from South Eugene High School and has been a Duck for years. Elmore set a new record of 15:15.79 in the 5,000 this spring and Ayyildiz is close behind. Ayyildiz is the second fastest Duck indoor miler of all time, and holds Turkey’s national record. Klaudia Kazimierska comes from Poland and is one of the top five Ducks ever at 1,500 meters. We look forward to watching these teammates win more races and set more records!

• The 46th annual Take Back the Night Rally, March and Speak-Out Against Sexual and Domestic Violence starts at 6 pm April 25 at the University of Oregon. The rally begins at the EMU Amphitheater, followed by a 2.5-mile march through campus and Eugene and ending at the EMU Diamond Lake Room for the student-led speak-out. The UO Women’s Center sponsors the event, and it notes that it will address the duality of survivors holding their own path to healing — through joy and rightful rage — as they reclaim their power. Also, the event looks to center marginalized communities too often left out of the discussion about domestic and sexual violence.

• Kudos to those recognized April 20 at the 2024 Springfield Arts & Culture Awards Celebration! They included a Dan Egan Scholarship for Josie Buffalino; Antonio Huerta and Jessica Zapata for Cultural Connection; Esteban Comacho Steffensen for Public Art and Dottie Chase of the Emerald Empire Art Association for Lifetime Achievement.

• Heads up! Your ballot for the May Primary election goes out the first week of May — find My Vote on the Oregon Secretary of State website and verify you are registered to vote and then stay tuned for Eugene Weekly’s endorsements in our next issue!