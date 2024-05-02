• Dear Phil Knight (Uncle Phil, if we may): We see you have launched the “Nike Metamorph poncho,” which runs about $620, and transforms into a tent. The poncho is part of the NIKE ISPA line — Improvise. Scavenge. Protect. Adapt. (You know, Just Do It, only longer). We would like to suggest that you use some of the profits for the poncho — which is probably great for watching soccer or something — to provide tents for some of the unhoused folks who could use a respite from the rain or sun.

• It was quite a last weekend of April in Eugene. Saturday was the University of Oregon spring football game at Autzen. Sunday was thousands of marathon runners pounding the pavement in the Eugene Marathon. Next big TrackTown events are May 3, Oregon Twilight meet and May 5 the Hayward Classic.

• Spring has truly sprung, and that means it’s wedding season (for those who celebrate)! We were delighted to see that to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Oregon’s freedom to marry whom you choose, Lane County has announced free wedding ceremonies at an event May 17. The aim is to “celebrate access to justice and highlight the importance of ensuring all individuals, regardless of socio-economic status, cultural heritage or family composition, have equal opportunities to participate in marriage ceremonies recognized and protected by the law,” organizers say. To exchange vows (or renew vows) as part of this celebration, email contact Sascha.Cosio@gmail.com by May 10, then grab your sweetheart and head for the courthouse, 125 E. 8th Avenue, from 1 pm to 4 pm Friday, May 17.

• Fifty-four years ago this week the lethal shootings of unarmed anti-war demonstrators at Kent State University and the “secret” U.S. invasion of Cambodia ignited mass student protests that led nearly 900 U.S. college and university campuses to shut down for the rest of the academic year. Some of us old boomers now recall those days as we watch dozens of campuses — including the University of Oregon — face large protests against the Israeli invasion of Gaza and the cruel bloodbath that has followed. So far the demonstrators have largely stayed away from the violence of 1970; let’s hope that continues — and that university administrators get the message about divestment from the world’s warlords.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP

• Summer is just around the corner along with the Weekly’s beloved “Summer Guide” issue, which comes out June 6. Let the community know what’s going on during these warm and sunny months and submit your event online at Calendar.EugeneWeekly.com by May 29.