EW’s Endorsements at a Glance

Voters, mark your ballots in local state and national races
NATIONAL
Democratic nominee for President
✔ Joseph R. Biden Jr.
Marianne Williamson
U.S. Representative 4th District
✔ Val Hoyle (unopposed)
OREGON
Secretary of State
✔ Tobias Read
James Manning Jr., James Jim Crary, Paul Damian Wells, Dave W. Stauffer
State Treasurer
✔ Elizabeth Steiner
Jeff Gudman
Attorney General
✔ Dan Rayfield
Shaina Maxey Pomerantz
LEGISLATURE
State Representative
House District 7
✔ John Lively
Ryan Rhoads
House District 8
✔ Lisa Fragala
Doyle E. Canning
House District 12 (Democrat)
No candidate
House District 12 (Republican)
✔ Charlie Conrad
Darin Harbick
House District 13
✔ Nancy Nathanson (unopposed)
House District 14
✔ Julie Fahey (unopposed)
LANE COUNTY
District Attorney
✔ Christopher J. Parosa
James Cleavenger
Lane County Board of Commissioners
North Eugene
✔ Zach Mulholland
Pat Farr Sr.
South Eugene
✔ Laurie Trieger
Grace Widdicombe
City of Eugene
Mayor
✔ Kaarin Knudson
Shanaè Joyce-Stringer, Stefan (Ace Dog) Strek
Ward 1
✔ Eliza Kashinsky
Ethan Clevenger, Ted M. Coopman
Ward 2
✔ Matthew K. Keating
Lisa Warnes
Ward 7
✔ Lyndsie Leech
Barbie Walker
Ward 8
✔ Randy Groves (unopposed)
EWEB
Wards 1 & 8
✔ Tim Morris
Kim Arscott
Wards 2 & 3
✔ John Barofsky (unopposed)
Wards 6 & 7
✔ Sonya Carlson (unopposed)
City of Eugene Measures
Measure No: 20-349 STAR Voting
Amends Charter, changes method for electing mayor and city councilors.
NO
Measure No: 20-358 Ems Stadium
Bonds Funding Lane County Multiuse Stadium at Fairgrounds
NO
Eugene School District 4J Measure 20-357
Renewal of current five-year local option tax for general operations
YES
City of Springfield
No challenged races