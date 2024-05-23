Become an Artist

Community painting at a Whiteaker Block Party. Photo Courtesy of ART4ALL — Art at the Park.

Learn from local artists while creating your own art this weekend

With temperatures reaching 60 degrees and a windy breeze, spend your Saturday afternoon at a community art picnic where, instead of food items like a normal picnic, art materials will be provided. New Zone Gallery and the City of Eugene will host ART4ALL — Art at the Park May 25 at Alton Baker Park and Riverfront Park. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or a beginner, head to the park and make art in different mediums, such as block printing, pine needle basketry, wheel and hand building with clay, landscape painting and more. Sheri Smith Holgate, Sarjé Haynes, David Grimes and 17 other local professional artists will be stationed in different areas for people to stop by and learn from their artistry. “Think of it like a visual arts sampler,” says Thi Nguyen, one of the artists and ART4ALL organizer. “It’s a perfect tie to art and nature and the community.”

ART4ALL — Art at the Park is 1 pm to 4 pm Saturday, May 25, at Alton Baker Park, 200 Day Island Road, and Riverfront Park, 701 East 8th Avenue. FREE. A map with all the stations and a list of all the artists can be found at NewZoneGallery.org.

