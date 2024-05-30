Cottage Grove Art Walk

Need a close-in getaway? Head 20 minutes down I-5 this Friday, May 31, to Cottage Grove’s charming historic downtown for a wander through bookstores and antique and thrift stores before the town’s monthly Last Friday Art Walk kicks off at 6 pm. In addition to shopping, Main Street is lined with eateries from Axe and Fiddle to Jack Sprats if you want to sit down and enjoy the vibe. As the Art Walk kicks off, you can sign up to create art of your own as part of Chalk Fest — pick up a box of chalk at The Crafty Mercantile, 517 East Main Street. The Chalk Fest award ceremony is 7:30 pm in Opal Whiteley Park. You can also paint a rock in the park with local artists as you listen to live music. Or if you are more literary in nature, Oregon’s 2018-2020 poet laureate, Kim Stafford, reads and signs books at The Bookmine at 6 pm and Kalapuya Books at 7 pm, both on Main Street. Check out the talent, fun and evening wander in Cottage Grove.

