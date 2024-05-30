By Jesús Sepúlveda

The body of Christ is a bombed

strip. Mural of horror

Sore hands

Eternal smoke. More than 30 thousand mutilated bodies

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP

Dunes of blood and famine

between ruins and exile

The sea opens and the borders

close

Boys and grandparents and mothers

and pregnant young women. Dark revelation

Oh, Saint John of Patmos!

The souls of the burned rise

Chimneys. The devil

blows the fire of terror

Who invokes war

who censures the dead

Who revives the children?

The feet of Christ dry up in the sand

Jesús Sepúlveda is a Chilean poet who lives in Eugene and teaches at the University of Oregon. His work can be read at PoetaJesusSepulveda.com.