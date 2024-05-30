By Jesús Sepúlveda
The body of Christ is a bombed
strip. Mural of horror
Sore hands
Eternal smoke. More than 30 thousand mutilated bodies
Dunes of blood and famine
between ruins and exile
The sea opens and the borders
close
Boys and grandparents and mothers
and pregnant young women. Dark revelation
Oh, Saint John of Patmos!
The souls of the burned rise
Chimneys. The devil
blows the fire of terror
Who invokes war
who censures the dead
Who revives the children?
The feet of Christ dry up in the sand