Betrayal, Romance and Comedy

One of Shakespeare’s famous last plays takes the stage this August

Theater by Brianna MurschelPosted on
Hailey Flynn playing Miranda in Shakespeare's 'The Tempest'. Photo by Martha Benson.

Travel back to a magical time as one of Shakespeare’s mysterious, comical and romantic plays unfolds. Free Shakespeare in the Park presents The Tempest, which runs August 3 to 25 on Saturdays and Sundays at Amazon Community Center’s south lawn amphitheater. Dive into a world where Prospero (Christian Abbott), Duke of Milan, is banished by his evil brother to a remote and magical island with his young daughter Miranda (Hailey Flynn), who later sparks a romance with Prince Ferdinand (Claire Valentine). “My favorite part will probably be the romantic scene where the Goddess comes up and is singing and the young lovers had to do a dance together for their first kind of meeting,” Sharon Selove, Free Shakespeare in the Park’s artistic director. The darkness that begins with betrayal and revenge takes a turn with a reunion and forgiveness while comedic relief is spread throughout the production and original music composed by Christian Abbott. Bring chairs, blankets and picnics for the two-hour show and 15-minute intermission. Enjoy “beautiful Amazon Park. It’s such a lovely place to put on a play with the sun setting in the west and the park and all of the ambient sounds,” Selove says.

The Tempest is 6 pm on Saturdays and Sundays from August 3 to 25 at Amazon Community Center’s south lawn amphitheater, 2700 Hilyard Street. FREE. Donations are welcomed and T-shirts will be for sale.