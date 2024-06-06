Betrayal, Romance and Comedy

Hailey Flynn playing Miranda in Shakespeare's 'The Tempest'. Photo by Martha Benson.

Travel back to a magical time as one of Shakespeare’s mysterious, comical and romantic plays unfolds. Free Shakespeare in the Park presents The Tempest, which runs August 3 to 25 on Saturdays and Sundays at Amazon Community Center’s south lawn amphitheater. Dive into a world where Prospero (Christian Abbott), Duke of Milan, is banished by his evil brother to a remote and magical island with his young daughter Miranda (Hailey Flynn), who later sparks a romance with Prince Ferdinand (Claire Valentine). “My favorite part will probably be the romantic scene where the Goddess comes up and is singing and the young lovers had to do a dance together for their first kind of meeting,” Sharon Selove, Free Shakespeare in the Park’s artistic director. The darkness that begins with betrayal and revenge takes a turn with a reunion and forgiveness while comedic relief is spread throughout the production and original music composed by Christian Abbott. Bring chairs, blankets and picnics for the two-hour show and 15-minute intermission. Enjoy “beautiful Amazon Park. It’s such a lovely place to put on a play with the sun setting in the west and the park and all of the ambient sounds,” Selove says.

The Tempest is 6 pm on Saturdays and Sundays from August 3 to 25 at Amazon Community Center’s south lawn amphitheater, 2700 Hilyard Street. FREE. Donations are welcomed and T-shirts will be for sale.

