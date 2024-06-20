Two Shows, One Great Weekend

The Muse Collective Cabaret celebrates Pride month

Burlesque, drag, draglesque, comedy and music. What more is there to know? It’s The Muse Collective Cabaret, so it’s sure to be fun. Take in a pair of performances this weekend when The Muse Collective Cabaret Presents The Rainbow Riot Celebration and Rainbow Rave shows. The fun begins June 22 at John Henry’s with Rainbow Riot, then, with an entirely new cast, The Muse Collective moves to Sam Bond’s on June 23 for Rainbow Rave. In addition to the performances, there will be games, vendors and raffle baskets at both shows as well as an auction for jean jackets covered in old pasties by Muse members to cover those nipples. Sarah de Leon, aka Sweet Serendipity and a co-founder of the group, says Muse now has 33 members who either perform or work off stage and who celebrate the essence of fun and diversity. This diversity, she adds, shows itself in terms of age, race, gender identity, sexual orientation, body types and talent. A portion of the weekend’s proceeds go to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, trangender, queer and questioning LGBTQ youth.

The Muse Collective Cabaret Presents The Rainbow Riot Pride Celebration begins at 9 pm Saturday, June 22, at John Henry’s, 881 Willamette Street. Tickets can be ordered online at JohnHenrysBar.com for $9, $15 at the door. Also, $40 tickets are available for a front row VIP table for six. Everything moves to Sam Bond’s, 407 Blair Boulevard, on June 23 for the Rainbow Rave show. Doors open at 7:30 pm and the show starts at 8:30 pm. $9 admission. Ten percent of all proceeds go to The Trevor Project. More information about the nonprofit is at TheTrevorProject.org.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP