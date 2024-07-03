An Americana Day with Fireworks

The meaning of Independence Day differs from person to person, but there’s no mistaking the fact that the holiday offers a wide array of events for Eugene and Lane County residents to choose from to celebrate July 4. For instance, there’s the solemn. Wall of Honor, a traveling tribute to the fallen U.S. soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan, will be on display at the Harrisburg Fire Department (5 pm to 8 pm Wednesday, July 3, 6 am to 6 pm Thursday, July 4, and 8 am to 2 pm Friday, July 5, at the Harrisburg Fire Department, 440 Smith Street in Harrisburg. FREE). On July 3, the Eugene Emeralds baseball club will partner with the Oregon Bach Festival for the Big Brass and Boom concert. The Grammy-winning Rebirth Brass Band, based in New Orleans, will be at its jazz-beat best at PK Park, with fireworks to follow ($15, tickets at MiLB). The Eugene Pro Rodeo (July 3 through 6 at Oregon Horse Center, 90751 Prairie Road. Tickets are $15-40 per night at EugeneProRodeo.com) has “American Celebration Night” July 4 at 7 pm, with fireworks to follow. Florence has the Independence Day Celebration at the Coast on July 4 (FlorenceFun.com), an all-day event ending at night with fireworks. In Eugene, July 4 events start early with the annual Butte to Butte road run from south Eugene to downtown. (course information at ButteToButte.com). Creswell’s annual 4th of July Celebration starts with an early morning pancake breakfast, followed by the parade of parades in Lane County at 11 am with two hours of politicians, animals and fun before a throng of people that might exceed the town’s population of 5,600-plus. The parade also has a military flyover. The celebration ends at dusk with fireworks (information at CreswellChamber.com). Live History: Fourth of July (2 pm to 8 pm July 4 at Oakshire Public House, 207 Madison Street) is hosted by historian and author Ray Brown, dressed in period costume. The presentation includes a rare five-piece collection of the U.S. Declaration of Independence. The party continues at night with the Light and Liberty Presented by SUB gathering (4:30 pm to 10 pm, Island Park, 200 West B Street, Springfield. $5-10). Of course, there will be fireworks. If baseball — as well as a hot dog and beer — is more to your liking, the Eugene Emeralds and Springfield Drifters have you covered on Independence Day. The Ems host the Hillsboro Hops at PK Park (6:30 pm, tickets at MiLB.com), and the Drifters host the Sawtooth Sockeyes at Hamlin Middle School (6:35 pm, 326 Centennial Boulevard, Springfield. $7-10).

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP