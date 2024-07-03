Drag Your Family to Bingo

Drag takes over family bingo at Old Nick’s Pub

Prepare for a night of humor, drag and prizes. From 5 pm to 7 pm Saturday, July 6, Drag Bingo, hosted by Princess Maliena, is a non-stop, family-friendly performance. Taking place at Old Nick’s Pub, the event provides one free bingo card and subsequent cards are $3. The biggest prizes come in the $5 bonus round, with rewards such as a TV or a tablet. All ages are welcome every first and third Saturday of the month, but seats are not reserved, so be sure to show up early!

211 Washington Street.

