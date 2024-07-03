The GOAT of Yoga

Original Goat Yoga and farm animal snuggles abound at No Regrets Flower Farm and Animal Sanctuary

What gets you through the week? Could it be yoga? GOAT-ing You Through the Week, which is hosted by No Regrets Flower Farm and Animal Sanctuary, encourages you to take a midweek break with animals that are just as excited to be there as you are. The farm is owned and operated by the founder of Original Goat Yoga, Lainey Morse. “Once you step foot on the farm, all the stress of the world melts away,” Morse says, “and I guarantee that you will leave feeling relaxed and recharged.” If yoga isn’t your thing, don’t worry! Participants can choose to rest on their mats and cuddle with the goats instead of stretching out. “Most of the people that come to our class have never even been to a yoga class and they absolutely love it,” Morse says. “They are usually there for the goats, which I completely understand. The yoga is secondary.” The $28 ticket buys you a 30-minute yoga session and a 30-minute happy hour. Both, of course, include goats. The event is hosted outdoors if weather permits, or inside the farm’s 130-year-old barn in case of rain. Held every week, each session only permits 14 guests, so be sure to grab your ticket quick!

GOAT-ing You Through the Week is 6 pm to 7 pm Wednesday, July 10, at No Regrets Flower Farm and Animal Sanctuary at 26641 Bellfountain Road,Monroe. Tickets cost $28 on Headquarters.GoatYoga.net/Events, and yoga mats are provided.

