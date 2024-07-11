From OCF to the Comments Section in Slant

• The intense heat is starting to lift as we go to press. Thank you to all the homeless outreach workers who have been helping unhoused community members. Multnomah County has reported at least four heat-related deaths in these 100 degree temperatures. In 2021’s blistering heat wave 96 people died. Lane County didn’t officially report any heat-related deaths, but in an obituary we wrote about his death on the streets in Eugene, we noted that an unhoused man, Rodney Heckathorn, died in the heat.

• It’s Oregon Country Fair time — and half our small front office staff is in the woods covered in glitter and the other half is on a business trip, so our front office is closed July 11 and 12. You can still reach us via phone at 541-484-0519 or email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com for news and Shalena@EugeneWeekly.com to take out an ad to print this paper you need so badly to start your barbeque.

• But be careful with your matches: Fire and smoke season is here. The fire danger level in the Willamette National Forest is high, and there are wildfires in Central and Southern Oregon. We’re still using the Watch Duty Wildfire App on our phones to track the flames. It’s like Lane County Mugshots Uncensored meets the Forest Service when it comes to fire updates.

• Feel like having a conversation with us — or random strangers on the internet — about the stories you read in the Weekly? Sure, you can do that anonymously on Reddit or with hearts and angry faces on Facebook, but even better, you can argue, chat and make pithy observations right on our stories on EugeneWeekly.com. After an eight-or-so-year hiatus we have turned comments back on using Disqus. We’re also pondering a website upgrade. What’s your favorite news website, and what about it do you find useful and readable? (And don’t worry, we are still committed to this print paper in our red boxes!) Let us know at Editor@EugeneWeekly.com.

• We have a limited number of bright red Eugene Weekly hoodies in the office to sell! Since we only have a few, you can also try one on and order online. The hoodies are $50 and give you the joy of supporting the Weekly and looking fabulous in EW red. Also, nothing says 100 degree heat like a warm red hoodie!

Zuzu. Photo by Chelsea Lovejoy.

• OMG, it’s pet season! OK, it’s pet season all year, but we are coming up on our annual Pets Issue in August and it’s time to send us your best pet photos! Submit your pet in any or all of this year’s categories: Cutest, Ugliest and Best Posed. Want to try to influence our judges? Campaign your pet photos on social media and tag #EugeneWeekly and #EugeneWeeklyPetPhotoContest! Email high-resolution photos with your pet’s name and category to Pets@EugeneWeekly.com. Winners will be featured in our August 22 pets issue. Deadline to enter is noon August 8.