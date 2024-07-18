Local comedians James Manning the Third, Lexis Shardé, David Ledbetter and Chadhurst Sharpe will compete at Wetlands Brew Pub and Sports Bar on Saturday, July 20, for Wheel They or Won’t They?, a series of comedy routines and challenges emceed by Jen Jay. The fate of said challenges all depends on a rainbow wheel that will be spun before each round and will determine the randomly selected head-to-head competitions for each comedien to complete. The plan is for the randomness to lead to hilarious moments of laughter and smiles. After each round, the audience will vote to eliminate one comedian, until there is one crowned champion. The winner will receive a Pendleton Brewery sponsored corn hole set, a cherished summertime game perfect for backyard festivities. There will also be “swag” available for attendees, according to server Lauren Even. “It’s actually a great turnout,” Even says. “Once a month we do a comedy show night in the back bar so it’s kind of secluded with black linens and little red tea lights so it kind of looks like an old school comedy club. It’s all kind of intimate and hilarious at the same time.” If you’ve ever wanted to dictate the future of a comedian and watch them perform embarrassing yet amusing challenges, now is your chance.

Wheel They or Won’t They? starts 8 pm Saturday, July 20, at Wetlands Brew Pub and Sports Bar, 922 Garfield Street. $10.

