The eldest son of Darin Harbick, the Republican nominee for Oregon House District 12, took part in the Jan. 6 protests that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol, inspired by then-President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Eugene Weekly has obtained several screenshots from videos Tyler Harbick posted to Facebook which documents his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Sources familiar with the screenshots say they were captured the day after the videos were posted sometime in March 2021.

Tyler Harbick’s Facebook page has since been deleted.

“Capitol breached lol,” Tyler Harbick, now 34, posted of the video taken just after rioters pushed past police and entered the Capitol Rotunda. The images show Harbick beyond police barricades and standing outside the Capitol’s eastern doors after they were broken down by rioters.

Neither he nor Darin Harbick responded to EW’s repeated requests for comment.

Tyler Harbick is one of many participants in the attack on the Capitol.

The FBI estimates 2,000 to 2,500 people participated in the attempted effort to halt the counting of electoral votes. The Facebook posts show Tyler Harbick at the speech prior to the attack, walking alongside rioters towards the Capitol, moving past riot police and barricades and getting right up to the eastern-facing rotunda doors.

None of the screenshots show Tyler inside the U.S. Capitol.

More than 1,200 people have since been charged with seditious conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding, criminal trespassing and other crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack. Tyler Harbick has not been charged.

Michelle Emmons, the Democratic nominee for House District 12, says Darin Harbick needs to address his son’s involvement on Jan. 6.

“Through his silence on the matter, he supports his son’s participation in an insurrection undermining our democratic election processes,” Emmons says.

Harbick won the GOP nomination by defeating the incumbent, state Rep. Charlie Conrad, in the May 21 primary. Prior to the primary, Conrad was asked by the Oregon GOP to leave his party for his support of HB2002 — a bill codifying abortion rights in Oregon.

Pacific University political science professor Jim Moore says that the standard guardrails of political debate are being actively dismantled in the U.S.

“Political activity is within certain guardrails,” Moore says. “And we as a society right now are having a real discussion about where those guardrails are. Do they, in effect, prevent us from truly expressing our political views? Or are they the guardrails within which we must stay in order to successfully present our political views?”

He says.“There are people who were at the Capitol and who breached it, who are now seen as political heroes back at home.”

Moore says it’s a “fairly common thing” for Republican candidates and activists to have either participated in or held a connection to someone involved in the Jan. 6 attack. In Oregon’s 2022 election, several of the Republican-nominated candidates for the Legislature were in attendance at the “Save America” rally in D.C. that preceded the attack on the capital, Moore says.

“The Republicans don’t have credible candidates,” he says. “And so, kind of anybody can win a few thousand votes and become the Republican nominee.”

Conrad left the Republican party after losing his primary to Harbick and says the party is getting exclusionary: more and more “small tent.” He is now a registered Independent.

“There currently is no appetite that has somebody that thinks differently,” Conrad says. “The party wants everybody that thinks alike and they want everybody that’s going to act alike.”

While Conrad still supports limited government overreach and lower taxes, he says he believes he doesn’t fit into the Republican Party’s current definition of conservative.

“The more congealed the Republican Party gets, the smaller it’s going to get, but the more energized it’s going to get,” he says. “Anybody like me that would get into that — we would neutralize that.”

In 2021, Tyler Harbick, a registered Republican and resident of Blue River, according to LinkedIn, was state field director for his father’s 2024 state Senate campaign.

The posts to the younger Harbick’s Facebook page show that he marched with other protesters down Pennsylvania Avenue toward the U.S. Capitol between 12:40 pm and 1 pm. The march followed speeches near the White House by Trump, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and InfoWars host Alex Jones.

Tyler Harbick posted another image from Alex Jones’ speech at Freedom Plaza before walking to the Capitol.

One image shows Harbick face-to-face with D.C. police, and another screenshot later shows him past the barricades and on the U.S. Capitol steps.

The screenshots show his mother, Kail Harbick, and his brother, Trey Harbick, liking all of his posts.

Tyler Harbick ended updates around 3 pm by writing, “Epic day.”

EW has also reached out to the Lane County Republican Party for comment.