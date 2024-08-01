Bats, Beers and Buds

I want a beer. A nice cold one. Not that 4 percent Coors Light crap, mind you. I’m talking real beer. Beer for men. Beer for women. Beer for everyone under the sun.

But I also need a task. A task for a drinker. Something to keep my head screwed on tight while I get loose.

Back in June, then-fellow Eugene Weekly intern Faheem Khan approached me with a solution to my beer activity needs.

It’s PLAY Eugene, and everybody (including us) is talking about it.

Walking through the doors, Faheem and I immediately make our way to the bar.

So many kinds of beers. Thirty-one, to be precise.

So many to pick from, it’s overwhelming. But in the best way possible.

“Two Viking Brewing hefeweizen please,” Faheem says to the bartender. He gets our first round because he’s a sweetie.

Baylee Hamlow pulling one of 31 beers. Photo by Todd Cooper.

I immediately get ID’d because I look like I’m 15 but, hey, youth ain’t no curse.

Sitting down with our wheaty waters we share the gift of gab. Talking about both our college graduations, my future job as a news reporter. It’s comforting. Walking into a separate velvet-colored room with its own cocktail bar — that hosts an impressive collection of liquors and liqueurs — Faheem and I watch this year’s NBA Finals game 4 on a TV mounted between two pieces of modern art.

Mmmmmm. Beer. Tasty. “Ahhs” abound across the table after our first sips. And then another sip, and another.

All of a sudden our beers are gone, and we decide the smart thing to do is to get two more. This time it’s my turn to foot the beer bill. “Run it back barkeep, two more of those hefeweizens,” I buzzingly say.

Dos Agaves’ taco plate featuring pastor, asada and chicken. Photo by Todd Cooper.

Sharing a beer with a friend — putting down our phones and just being present — nothing can compare.

“Well, let’s keep this good time rolling,” I say to my drinking partner.

PLAY Eugene isn’t just a beer hall. Fisherman’s Market, the local legendary fish mongers; Dos Agaves, a 30-year-old locally owned Mexican restaurant; Kazuji San, the newest on the lot with a focus on protein bowls and Bounty, a burger and charcuterie board joint — all have food trucks parked out in PLAY Eugene’s walled off backlot.

“Well, I guess we’ll just have to get another round with our burgers,” I say to Faheem.

There’s a little something for everyone. While we went with two “classic cheddar” burgers, a pretzel and three-cheese board from Bounty is also a great way to soak up the alcohol. Maybe a grilled steelhead and veggie bowl from Fisherman’s Market for a fuller, more well-rounded meal? How about two chicken enchiladas with a side of beans and rice? Four food trucks. Four menus. All fantastic dining experiences.

We needed sustenance because within PLAY’s walls stands a batting cage.

Batter up in a batting cage at play. Photo by Todd Cooper.

“Let’s go hit some balls,” I say. No further conversation necessary.

At that point in my life — a month ago — I had never stepped foot inside a batting cage. I would’ve been more nervous had I not had been at two-beer courage — as opposed to three-beer stupidity.

One $3 batting cage token gets you 15 pitches, thrown like baseballs or softballs — your choice. I put on a helmet that’s just a little too tight with my long, flowing hair poking out the sides and back.

“I’m ready to send this ball into orbit,” I remember thinking to myself. And oh did I send it, but just into the net unfortunately. I’m not that powerful.

Or so I thought. While I did set it to softball, I didn’t miss a single one.

And then it’s Faheem’s turn. Bro swings that bat with one hand. Upper body and arm strength be damned, my boy can swing a bat.

The batting cage attendant told him to back up off the plate to get a better swing.

Shuffleboard at play. Photo by Todd Cooper

Ding, “There we go!” Ding, “Ayyy!”

Faheem did miss a couple, but it’s no competition. It’s all about having fun, goofing off and spending time with your best buds.

After our batting cage session we continued to explore what PLAY Eugene’s website calls “the ultimate hangout spot,” which I mean they’re kinda right.

If you’re not a fan of baseball, PLAY Eugene holds a state-of-the-art virtual reality golf suite which you can book in advance at $65 an hour.

All golfers and batters are required to wear closed toed shoes. As a Californian, I wear flip flops during the summertime but I was smart enough to check beforehand. Zero toe injuries for us fortunately.

Resting our toesie-wosies out back in the food truck lot, Faheem and I swapped stories over brews and burgers while the families, friends around us did the same — sharing a moment over some nachos, fish and chips or grilled cheeses.

PLAY Eugene, located at 232 West 5th Avenue, is open from 11 am to 10 pm on weekdays, 11 am to 11 pm on Friday and Saturday and 11 am to 9 pm on Sunday. Batting cage tokens run $3 for 15 pitches while VR Golf runs at $65 for an hour.