Slant — Because It’s Slanted 

By EW editorial staff

• What do you think about Eugene Weekly’s new look and, in particular, the new logo? We think you (like us) will really like the way we redesigned the calendar listings, but we want to hear it from you! Do you love it, hate it or just don’t care? Drop a note to Editor Camilla Mortensen at Editor@EugeneWeekly.com. And if you have big feelings you want to see in print, send them to Letters@EugeneWeekly.com. You can also call 541-484-0548 and leave your tepid enthusiasm or rapturous excitement in a voicemail or call with office manager JJ Snyder.

• From the amazing bespectacled pommel horse guy to that amazing picture of the Brazilian surfer rising above the waves, to Christian conservatives unable to tell the difference between Dionysis and Jesus, the Paris Olympics have had us enthralled.

• Also enthralling is watching the groundswell of support for Vice President Kamala Harris as her presidential campaign against Donald Trump surges. We are intrigued to see who she will choose as her own VP from what The Daily Show called the “Midwest White Guy Emporium.” We wonder if our country is still so racist and sexist that it would rather support a crooked white man than an accomplished woman of color? The election is in November.

• Since opening in 2019, Big City Gamin’ has been one of downtown’s best places to grab a drink, eat at a food cart hub and watch Ducks football games — or hang out in the video game lounge. In January, Big City Gamin’ earned a place in our hearts after it opened its heaters for people experiencing homelessness during the ice storm. But bad news is here. Earlier this week, Big City Gamin’ announced it was closing its doors. If this is truly the end of Big City Gamin’, we hope whoever takes its place is just as dedicated to our community.

• In better food news, it started out as a kitchen called Las Dos Aguilas — known for its chile rellenos served out the back of a church’s kitchen. Now Esther Sampayo Chavez says for her family, the ownership of the new Los 2 Paquitos is living out their lifelong dream. After 20 years, Sampayo Chavez’s father, Poco Sampayo, was able to open another family restaurant Friday, July 26, “which has been a big dream for our family,” she says. Los 2 Paquitos restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 9 pm, while on Sundays from 12:30 pm to 9 pm — located on 1915 West 11th Avenue.

• It’s a ways out, but we do love us a parade (and still mourn the long-gone Eugene Celebration). The city of Eugene, however, has announced the return of last year’s fabulous and fun BRiGHT Parade on Sept. 24 — for more info go to EugeneBrightParade.com.