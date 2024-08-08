‘Come As You Are’

Cindy Ingram, owner of the Happy Hill Homestead in Cottage Grove, posing with sunflowers from her u-pick garden. Photo courtesy Cindy Ingram.

Lane County’s Diverse Business Directory spotlights minority-owned businesses across Lane County to “enhance their online visibility and gain business from allies.”

Anyone interested in finding minority-owned businesses can find it online at Lane County’s website. Interested business owners can also register themselves for the database online.

Marisa Rubino, the queer owner of Lawn Be Gone LLC, a sustainability-focused landscaping company, says this directory enables queer customers to find her business. “It just helps people feel like they don’t have to hide anything about themselves,” she says.

Since Lawn Be Gone sends crews out to people’s homes, she says it’s especially important for people to know they will not be discriminated against. “They know that they’re going to be accepted and respected by not only the people owning the business, but the crew that they’re having coming and working at their house,” she says.

Originally published online in 2020 to spotlight Black-owned businesses across Lane County, the county’s equity program expanded it in 2023 to include LGBTQIA+, veteran, Asian, Indigenous, Pacific Islander, persons with a disability, Latino/a/e/x and woman-owned businesses.

The directory currently lists 96 businesses.

“We believe in supporting diverse businesses here in Lane County,” says Shayna Higashi, Lane County’s Equity Program analyst. “This directory can help connect businesses with customers who want to be allies and support diverse community members and local businesses as well as help foster a sense of belonging and representation in the business community.”

Cindy Ingram, the queer owner of the Happy Hill Homestead — a u-pick flower and art gallery open July through August in Cottage Grove — says it’s important for people to have a safe place to do business. She says she wants people who are a part of the LGBTQIA+ community to “enjoy themselves and come as you are.”

“Knowing that you’re a part of a diverse group that supports and encourages difference, it makes people feel safe,” Ingram says.

Rubino says after registering for the directory, she noticed an uptick in queer customers using her services. “It’s been nothing but positive for us,” she says. “We’re really glad that Lane County decided to put together a database.” Business owners interested in including themselves in the directory can fill out a submission form online at LaneCountyOR.gov/DBD.